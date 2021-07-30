Do you think Sonu Sood's philanthropic work will boost his Bollywood career?

On Sonu Sood's birthday, I want to talk about an actor who has become synonymous with kindness and helping others. Sonu Sood was just a run-of-the-mill Bollywood actor for many until the pandemic-induced lockdown happened in 2020. What started out as a mission to send the migrant laborers to their home has now grown into something else no one (not even Sonu) imagined.

From helping underprivileged girls to farmers to getting people jobs, to delivering oxygen during the second wave. Sonu has become the savior. The reel life villain and a real-life hero. He has said that's things have changed for him since last year.

He has received more brand deals in the last year or so than he was offered ever in his career. Many not only just love him but genuinely respect him also. So, do you think things will change for good for Sonu in Bollywood? I'm quite sure he won't do villain roles from now on.