Do you think Sooryavanshi, 83, and other films will bring back the audience to the theatres?

A series of release dates of some of the much-awaited films were announced on Saturday and Sunday. This includes Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's '83', Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi (both were stuck for the past year and a half), Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' among others.

The makers of all these films decided to announce the theatrical release date the moment the Maharastra government's announced that theatres in that state will be opening by the end of October. Since COVID-19 cases are dropping and vaccination is at a full drive, do you think people will watch these films in a theatre?

Since most are still very apprehensive about going to a crowded place and not to mention, we are still living in the middle of a pandemic. But the bright side is that a sense of normalcy is needed, especially for the theatre owners who have been hit the most. So will you watch any of these films in a theatre?