Do you think the South film actress will take over Bollywood soon?

With so many talented actress and actors coming up in the South industry, Bollywood stars are eager to work with South industry actors and actress like, Samantha Prabhu, Rashmika Mandana, Dhanush, Shruti Haasan and others. With stars like these making their place in Bollywood, there is a question that lingers if South film actors and actress will now take over Bollywood soon. Even if the actors don't act in Bollywood, the south films are doing extremely well since a long time now. The content is going viral for various reasons. People from all over the country watch the film and are so impressed with the story. Language barrier used to be a big problem long back but now, with pan India films releasing, language is also not an exemption here.





What is your opinion on this?