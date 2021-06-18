Do you think South Indian movies are taking over OTT platforms?

According to me, for the last two to three months I haven't seen much of Bollywood movies to release on the OTT platforms, rather the Hollywood movies/series or South Indian content can be noticed. What's your thought on this?





Now that Dhanush's Jagame Thandiram is about to release on Netflix, South fanatics can't keep calm. On the other side, big-budget Bollywood films haven't been released yet. Maybe because they still couldn't trust the OTT audience. Toofan got a release date of last month but it got postponed and still, there's no confirmation on when it's going to release. Ranveer Singh starring '83, Akshay Kumar featuring, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, and the list continues.





On the other parallel, South films like Asuran, Karnan, Master, and now Jagame Thandiram are creating a buzz around the audience. So, hey, jug jug jiyo subtitles at least we are enjoying some good content.





What do you think?