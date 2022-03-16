Do you think SRK+OTT can give competition to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hotstar?

The King of Bollywood aka Shah Rukh Khan, has announced to launch his own OTT platform, naming it SRK+. Right now OTT is ruling the entertainment business. Fans have been thrilled hearing this news. As of now nothing has been released regarding the details of the new OTT platform by SRK. But considering the fact that SRK is a huge star and has a lot of influence on people. do you think it's possible that SRK+ can give competition to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar? As of today, Netflix is ruling worldwide as well as in India but with SRK+ taking place in the future, there is a possibility that it can give a tough compition to other OTT platforms. As of now, no one knows if SRK+ is going to showcase SRK movies/shows or clips. Everything remains a mystery.

