Do you think SRK's super hyped Pathan might end up like Raees?

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan is much awaited and extremely over hyped by netizens. However I feel what if it faces the fate of Raees.

People are waiting like crazy for Pathan's release and the directors are also leaving no stones unturned to make this movie like no other. According to some sources “No Bollywood film has ever shot song sequences in these places. Sid Anand will shoot a spectacle of a song in Spain and things are totally under wraps to control all possible leaks. The intent is to create a song that is visually so grand that it is an instant hit. All necessary permissions are being worked on for a smooth shooting experience in Spain,”

Although I can’t wait for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to come together for Pathan on big screens and I just hope it doesn't have to face the fate of Raees. What do you think?