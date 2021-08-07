DO YOU THINK THE STARDOM ERA IS GONE? How will SRK, Salman, and Amir learn to Co-exist with upcoming star actors?

Actors are now everywhere, be it movies, Web series, or TV shows. And the viewers are not so crazy about them either. This era lacks herd mentality where a group of people are blinded by some superstar and are worshiping them relentlessly. The stardom is divided and unbiased.

Moreover, the audience has the power. This time, the audience is God. Actors are appreciated for their talent and not their looks or their family background.

A star kid might get their first film easily but from then onwards, they have to prove themselves to the audience over and over again.





For a long time, the concept of stardom was overruling the good content of Indian Cinema. Now that people know the sleazy and struggling side of the show business, there is no going back from here. We will get to see talented actors and better scripts in the coming years.

Now that the Stardom era is gone, big Stars like SRK, Salman, and Amir will have to learn to co-exist with star actors like Rajkumar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushman Khurana, etc.

The paragraph ends by the saying:

The Superstar is dead. Long live the Actor.