Do you think starkids like Ananya Panday and Alia Bhatt pretend to be dumb?

Alia Bhatt had made it into the prime time when she gave a wrong answer to 'Who is the President of India'? the question in Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan right after her debut. She was trolled for not knowing basic things about India. A few years later, Ananya Panday ventured into Bollywood and she is often targeted for her thick accent, weird answers during interviews, and of course her struggle story.

I am sensing a pattern here. Recently, Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan revealed that some producers asked him to sound dumb in interviews. The producer told him that if he sounds too intelligent, he will alienate his audience. So do you think these star kids pretend to be dumb? Is this a strategy to gain sympathy from the audience?

Maybe it's a survival mechanism. Dumb and harmless people don't generally pose a threat in the industry. Because since her KWK stint, Alia has proved a lot. That can't be said about Ananya or even the up-and-coming Shanaya Kapoor.