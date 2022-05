Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda are going to debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. Everyone is so excited and I think this goes without saying that people are keener on Suhana than others. Undoubtedly, Suhana has grabbed all the attention, but do you think this can threaten Khushi and Agastya? I personally feel that she can overshadow them but what are your opinions?