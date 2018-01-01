Do you think Sunny Singh got typecast as a supporting actor because of his start with Kartik Aaryan?

Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan began their journey in Bollywood around the same time and with each other. Kartik’s debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama was extremely successful and his character was especially remembered for his sexist yet iconic monologue. His second movie, Akaash Vani starred Sunny Singh in a small role and the duo even worked together in the sequel of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The following movie, Guest iin London didn’t work for either of them but in 2018, everything changed.

With the crazy success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik became a Bollywood sensation and a more successful lead actor whereas, Sunny Singh was appreciated but only as a supporting role. It was high time that Sunny realises that working with Kartik could cause him more harm than good but he ignored the signs and did a small role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. It seems like Sunny is only getting offered supporting roles in movies now. The actor will be seen playing a supporting role in Adipurush starring Krit Sanoni and Prabhas.

Don’t you think Sunny Singh has the talent to play the main character in a movie? Do you think his career would be different today if he didn't do so many movies with Kartik Aaryan?