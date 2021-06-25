  • facebook
Anonymous Movie & Show Recommendations, What to watch

Do you think Taapsee Pannu is getting type-casted?

Taapsee Pannu is one of the Bollywood finest actors in recent times. But somehow I feel she is getting type-casted in the films. What do you think?


Since, Pink, Badla, Thappad, or if you even watch Baby or Shabana or Saand Ki Aankh you will see a similarity among the characters. A strong-headed woman who fights for her rights. She is seen in action sequences most of the time.


I just hope in Haseen Dillruba, she has a different version to cater to her audience, that is us. I think this character has layers to unravel, she also has a few more movies upon her sleeves which include Rashmi Rocket and Loop Lapeta.


What do you think?
