Do you think Takht and Ashwatthama getting shelved might impact Vicky Kaushal's stardom?

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood right now. He has been a part of a number of successful films and has an interesting lineup. Vicky is currently gearing up for the release of Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham', where he plays the eponymous freedom fighter. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Vicky was asked about Ashwatthama getting delayed and Karan Johar's 'Takht' getting shelved.

To which Vicky said that he knows why it's happening and it's heartbreaking. But he also said that 'we have to choose a time that justifies making that film', mentioning that how the pandemic and theatres being shut for so long is one of the reasons for that. But two big-budget films getting shelved/postponed in just a short period of time might take a toll on Vicky's successful career.

Or do you think that things might get on track after a few months from now since cases are dropping and theatres are opening up? What are your thoughts on this matter?