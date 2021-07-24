Do you think there was any need for 'Broken But Beautiful' Season 3?

Alt Balaji got the fame back in 2018 with the web series Broken But Beautiful starring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. The first two seasons revolved around two characters Veer and Sameera, played by Vikrant and Harleen.

The story was about knowing what you deserve and re-discovering about yourself. The series showed love, heartbreak, attraction, and a never-ending bond. But does that mean it will come season after season? I personally think that with the second season, they completed the tale beautifully, and there was no necessity to bring another one into the franchise. Do you agree with me?

But, Broken But Beautiful returned with its Season 3 starring Siddharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, along with a small cameo from Veer and Sameera. This season, the story comes with more twists and more chaos because love is not that easy. And, with this series, another tale begins that to me felt insignificant even though this web show has an immense amount of fan following. What are your thoughts? Do you think that season 3 is worth your time? Let us know in the comments.