Do You Think These South Indian Actors Can Give A Tough Competition To Bollywood Celebrities?

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is a household name in the Telugu film Industry. Making his amazing debut with Arya, the star since then has given impeccable performances in movies like Race, Gurram and DJ among others. He is indeed one of the most versatile and sought after south indian actors.

Vijay Deverkonda

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the best actors the Telugu industry has ever produced. His lead roles in films like Arjin reddy, Mahanati, Geeta Govindham and Dear Comrade etc. are both a critical and a commercial success. Winning the hearts of many he’s nothing less than a South Indian sensation.

Rana Daggubati

Actor, producer and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati enjoys fandom across the world, especially after the release of Baahubali in which he played the antagonist Bhallaladeva. He has also acted in Bollywood movies like Dum Maaro Dum, Baby and The Ghazi Attack among others, which also did pretty well at the box office.

Prabhas

Prabhas isn't just a Telugu superstar, his fan following post the release of Bahubali spreads across the world. Apart from the magnum opus, he has done movies like Chatrapathi, Mirchi, Munna, Chakram and Saaho among others, proving time and again that he is indeed a stellar performer.

Just like Bollywood, the South Indian film industry has been thriving and how, producing gems that are changing the game one after the other. Which other South Indian actors do you think can give a tough competition to Bollywood celebrities?