Do you think these upcoming new actors and actress have got what it takes it to be a star in Bollywood?

Since 2020 there have been many new actors and actress that have debuted in the film industry. Many got recognized immediately and some still are trying their best. This year and the upcoming year. there are going to be more debuts but do these new actors and actress have what it takes to be a big star in Bollywood? Even if you're from the film background and your work is not appreciated by the audience then you definitely can't make it big here. The power of a film background will only work till your first or max second film.

Here is a list of new actors who have debuted and will debut. Comment and tell, who do you think will make it big among the group?