Do You Think Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Would Make A Good Bollywood Actress?

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has garnered a huge amount of media attention in a very short span of time with her funny videos and amazing fitness related posts on social media. The beautiful young starlet has made it absolutely clear that she does not want to delve into the movie business, but that does not change the fact that she has indeed received many film offers from the industry.

Stating her reason behind the decision, she says that acting in movies does not get her excited and she'd rather focus on her fitness regime that she really enjoys doing. Well, her tales of fitness have left us all spellbound indeed and we really think it's best that she does what she likes.