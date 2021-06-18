Do you think tonning is an essential skin care part? Give this tonner a try!

Tonners are a must in my daily skincare routine. I have oily skin, prone to acne and blackheads. Sometimes my open pores amaze me. Since I have started looking at the bright side of life now, I accept my skin conditions with open arms. Products like Minimalist PHA 3% + Biotic Toner come for a rescue time to time.

It’s slightly thicker than water but gets immediately absorbed in the skin, leaving a slight sheen of freshness. It’s lightweight and glides on the skin easily. It gives a quick and complete absorption.

Minimalist PHA 3% + Biotic Toner tightens pores and hydrates the skin. It is a kind of gentle exfoliator. It is boosted with Pre-Biotics and Pro-Biotics to balance skin microbiome. It gives multi level hydration. use it morning and evening/night after washing my face. It helps me to remove the excess dirt clogged in between my pores. I see dirt on the cotton pad every time I tone my face. It feels so fresh after using the toner. Minimalist PHA 3% + Biotic Toner cleanses and helps in removing dead skin cells while hydrating at the same time. It also prepares my skin for the serums to follow.

It’s a pH balancing toner. Niacinamide and Salicylic Acid help in reducing excess sebum and reduce acne. The toner is ideal for combination/oily, acne prone skin. All in all it is a really good buy and you will see how effective it is.