Do you think Ullu/Alt Balaji shows adult content or is it just a bold approach that we are not used to?

If you open the Ullu app, most of the content you will find will be erotica that means it has nudity, sexual content, and other things. A huge number of people enjoy these kinds of content, but it bothers to a lot. Maybe that's because of the mindset that we are not used to. But, when we watch any English movie like 50 shades of Grey, The Twilight Saga, or shows like GOT (Game of Thrones), we don't feel uncomfortable. In fact, they are considered to be mainstream.

Do you think it's time to change our mindset about Indian content and accept erotica with open-mindedness?