Do You Think Vaani Kapoor’s Role In 'Bell Bottom' Will Bring Her The Credibility And Recognition She Deserves?

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom has been receiving positive responses from all over the nation, since its recent release. Talking about being a small part of such a massive film, Vaani Kapoor considers herself lucky to be associated with people who have so much experience and a sense of understanding in terms of what the audience wants.

People have noticed that while the film shows Akshay Kumar prominently, the actress’s screen time is almost questionable. Defending the same the actress says that being alongside the mega star, Akshay Kumar who has a massive audience who loves watching his films, it’s certainly a win win, on the other hand she also believes that a smaller role if done with the right actor and production brings in a lot of credibility and visibility. Thus, she feels extremely proud for having bagged a lead role in BellBottom. Do you think acting alongside Akshay Kumar will open more doors for Vaani Kapoor as an actress? Is her role in the film enough to get her the recognition she deserves?