Do you think Varun Dhawan should only work with directors like Shoojit Sircar and Sriram Raghavan?

Varun Dhawan has done all kinds of films in his nine year Bollywood career. From mindless masala films to remakes to original and content-driven cinema. His collaboration with his filmmaker father David Dhawan seems troubling as the duo has only delivered remakes full of problematic and cliched tropes from the 90s. But here is good news for his fans.

Recently it's been announced that Varun will start shooting for Sriram Raghavan's 'Ekkis' from November. The film, which was announced more than a year ago, is a biopic on second lieutenant Arun Khetrapal. This begs the question that should he only work with directors who do quality work and refrain from doing masala films? Because, in my opinion, Varun seems annoying and borders on over-acting in films like 'Coolie No.1' or 'Judwaa 2'.

On the other hand, his performance in 'October' or 'Badlapur' is praise-worthy. What are your thoughts on this matter? Do you agree with me?