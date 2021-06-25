Do you think Varun Dhawan should stop working with his father?

Varun Dhawan started his acting career with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' along with Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. Initially, people were apprehensive about his talent, but as soon as the film released it was clear that he could act. Varun received a lot of praise for his acting and he continued to prove he wasn't a one-trick pony with films like 'Badlapur', 'October' and 'Sui Dhaaga.'





But his collaboration with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan is a different ballgame. Varun has so far done two films with his father, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No. 1. Both are a rehash of David's earlier work and received mostly negative critical responses. Even Varun was seen going over the top and gaga with his acting. It seems like he was trying too hard to be Govinda. Do you think Varun shouldn't work with his father or maybe do different kinds of films that are generally not masala? Don't you think he should do more films like October as opposed to Coolie No. 1?