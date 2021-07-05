Do you think Vicky Kaushal is following Aamir Khan's route of doing quality films?

Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most popular names in Bollywood. He recently started preparing for Aditya Dhar's 'Ashwathama', where he will play the title role which is based on a character from Mahabharat. Since his first film Masaan, Vicky has been more or less doing edgy and different kinds of films.

From Raman Raghav 2.0, Sanju to URI, or even Raazi, Vicky has been creating his own niche in a way. The kind of films in Vicky's filmography is better in terms of quality than several of his contemporaries.

They might look risky, for example, Sam Manekshaw or Udham Singh's biopic might feel experimental on paper, but they are going to be entertaining and engaging in my opinion. I feel he is trying to imitate Aamir Khan's career choice by doing such films. I can see Vicky and to an extend Ranbir Kapoor going the Aamir way with their career. I hope they do and continue delivering us good quality films.

What do you think? Do you agree with this?