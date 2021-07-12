Do you think Vicky Kaushal has the potential to be the next superstar?
Vicky Kaushal has some really interesting films in the pipeline like Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic, Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh biopic, and Ashwatthama. He has proved his acting chops in a short span of time in every single film he has done so far. One of the most bankable names right now, I can rank his talent with the likes of Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. All the three names are really talented and chose interesting scripts.
There is also a bit of an Aamir Khan glimpse in his professional choices. He, along with Ranbir Kapoor according to me, have been doing really different kinds of projects. Unlike Ranbir, I don't think Vicky has done a single trashy film. Another quality one needs to thrive in this industry is an interesting and humble off-screen persona, which I think Vicky has.
Do you think Vicky has the traits of a superstar in making? Or he might fade out soon?