Do you think Vicky Kaushal would have been this successful if his father wasn't an action director?

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood right now. He is also one of the busiest and in-demand talents in the industry, doing multiple films at a time. When he broke into the scene with his 2015 film 'Masaan', many thought that he was an outsider who made it on his own. But soon the information broke out that Vicky's father, Shyam Kaushal, is actually a famous action director.

Shyam started out as a stunt double and then gradually became the top guy in the action department. So it's possible that his connections might have helped Vicky in some way or the other. Unlike many starkids though, Vicky had step-by-step progress. He first served as an AD to Anurag Kashyap and then did small roles in his productions.

Vicky finally became a massively popular name after starring in films like 'Sanju' and 'Raazi.' But do you think things would have been the same for him if he wasn't born in a family with filmy connections?