Do you think Vijay Deverakonda will be the first to successfully transition from Tollywood to Bollywood?

Vijay Deverakonda, who is a superstar in the Telugu film industry, is set to make his Bollywood debut. He will be seen alongside Ananya Panday in Karan Johar's 'Liger'. Vijay has been working hard on the project, and since big names are involved with it, the film has been able to remain in the news for a while. Thanks to the success of 'Kabir Singh', many were able to discover Vijay's performance in the original 'Arjun Reddy.'

But despite everything being in his favour, Bollywood is very different and in a way more competitive than Tollywood. In the past, not many actors have been able to make a successful transition between the two industries. Reasons varying from a different language to differences in the kind of content people consume etc.

But do you think Vijay will be able to break this and become a successful Bollywood actor with 'Liger'? What are your thoughts on him?