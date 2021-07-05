Do you think web series content is better than movies?

This question can be up for debate any day. But, I think it's not about the content; it depends on making and the time constraint. What I can say for sure is that it's definitely better than the tv serials.





Nowadays, filmmakers are choosing content over everything and trying to make movies that can be engaging and entertaining at the same time. But I feel web series are more intriguing, creating a rush to binge-watch one after other episodes. These episodes are short crisp and don't go till 400 episodes like Hindi soap dramas. The whole filmmaking scenario has been changed with web series.





Do you agree? What are your thoughts about it?