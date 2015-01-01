Do you think what happened to Kriti Sanon during her modelling days would have happened if she was a starkid?

Kriti Sanon has come a long way from a humble background with her talent and hard work. Before making her Bollywood debut in the 2015 film Heropanti with Tiger Shroff, Kriti was trying her hand in modeling. She was pursuing modelling for some extra money while she studied engineering. She talked about some bad experiences also.

Kriti mentioned that on her first ramp show, she did some mistakes and the choreographer was rude to her. She said, "She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this (snaps fingers)” After that she went home and cried in front of her mother. Her mother told her that she needs to be thick-skinned if she wants to succeed in this industry.

But the question is, would any of this had happened if she was from a film family? Would anyone dare to scold a Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt?

