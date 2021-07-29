Do you think the whitewashing attempt in 'Sanju' made things worse for Sanjay Dutt?

Director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' had us all excited when it was announced. Ranbir Kapoor portraying the life of a problematic actor called Sanjay Dutt was fascinating for everyone. But when the film was released, people realized that the makers were trying hard to whitewash every sin of Dutt and justify his actions.





Several people involved in the case including some cops and journalists refuted a bunch of claims made in the film. Another problematic aspect was how they tried to glorify the fact that Sanjay slept with 300 odd women in his life. All of this didn't go well with many and Hirani had to issue statements in public about his intentions. But do you think it changed anything for Sanjay Dutt?





I don't think so. In fact, many people realized that Sanjay and Hirani are friends and 'Sanju' might just be a propaganda tool to clean the image of an actor who has had multiple tussles with the law.





Tell us what you think of this issue.