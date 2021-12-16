Do you think Won Bin will ever return to acting?

Won Bin, one of the first Hallyu stars who gave us many iconic roles to remember him by, such as "Autumn in my Heart," My Brother," "The Man From Nowhere" etc. However, despite the instant surge in his popularity and constant offers for acting roles, he was not seen in any new project after 2010. He was offered various iconic dramas and movies such as "Descendents Of The Sun," "Train To Busan" etc. However, he always refused to take on these projects due to one reason or another.





For the past eleven years, he can only be seen in a handful of commercials. His wife and actress Lee Na-young once addressed the matter and explained that the actor is currently waiting for a project that will speak to his artistic sensibilities and is not only made for the purpose of commercial success.





Well, it seems like even after being rejecting various huge projects, it is only a larger-than-life project that will encourage him to return to the screens. Nevertheless, we can not deny the fact that despite this never-ending hiatus, Won Bin will always stay one of the finest actors Korea has ever produced.





Which drama introduced you to this gem of an actor, Won Bin?