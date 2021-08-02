Do you think the word 'logic' exists in these daily soap dramas?

There's no denying that our parents are very into television serials. But do these daily soap dramas have any logic? A guy marrying two women, women being repressed in her in-laws, and many such illogical plots. But, hey, ultimately, they give the drama we all miss in our lives right? You can also watch these on Voot or Hotstar or Zee5.





Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Gopi Bahu has nothing to do except wash her husband's laptop under running water and soap. And this kind of serial returns for season twos.





Sasural Simar Ka

This serial had everything in it, from in-law vamps to magical fantasy to paranormal activities- you name it, you will get it. Also, do you know this has been renewed for a 2nd season also?





Naagin

Shapeshifting women all over the serial, naagin, naagmani, and whatnot. And with seasons after seasons, it's losing its charm.





Yeh Rishta Kya Kehla Hai

It is one of the serials that is never-ending. It started off with something and now the plot has something else in it.





Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

Make a concoction of Vampire Diaries and Twilight Saga- you got your Hindi vampire-human love story-based daily soap!