Do you think working with starkids will affect the fate of Zoya Akhtar's upcoming films?

Zoya Akhtar's production house Tiger Baby Films, along with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment is coming up with a new film, titled 'Kho Gaye Hum Kaha.' The film will star Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gaurav and Ananya Panday. Fans were excited after this announcement was made but many felt Ananya's casting in the film to be a misfit.

Since she has not proved her worth as an actress, many believe that it is only because she is starkid that she was able to land this role. The film is co-written and co-produced by Zoya, who has a track record of making good films. A few months ago, Zoya had announced that she is going to remake the popular comic book series Archies. She will be launching Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

So do you think that working with so many starkids repeatedly, while ignoring talented outsiders will have an effect on Zoya's films in the future?