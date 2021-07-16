Do you think Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will be the next Black Widow for Marvel?

Now, that Natasha Romanoff is dead, who will take the Black Widow baton?





It's not a secret anymore that Natasha Romanoff dies at the Endgame and that is what has been shown in the film Black Widow, as well. So, who will be the next Black Widow?





I really enjoyed Yelena's character played by Florence Pugh in the film and if you have watched till the end after the final credits, you will know there's a surprise visit from one of the Marvel characters who will appoint her for her next mission. So, what do you think? Will she become Marvel's Black Widow?