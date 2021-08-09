Tried and Tested Anti - Ageing Ingredients That Actually Make A Difference. #BeautyTruthBombs

Can anyone reverse the signs of aging? Yes, skincare can be quite complex but as long as these ingredients work wonders on your skin and are most effective in tackling your skin issues.

Retinol

Do you know what retinol is known as? Yes, it is known as Vitamin A. Retinol is a very effective solution for fighting the signs of aging. It removes all the dead skin cells by increasing cell turnover, fades the fine lines and blemishes.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid does much more than hydrating your skin. It is a key ingredient to keep your complexion youthful and plump. The fun fact is that your skin naturally produces hyaluronic acid but its production reduces over time as you age.

Collagen

As we age, natural collagen production also reduces which leads to premature signs of aging. It works best when used as an ingestible and is known for an ideal fix for flaxy skin. They are available in powders, tablets, and capsules.

SPF

I know, I have been posted about sunscreen a million times already. But this step is actually a non-negotiable when it comes to having good skin. Sun damage can drastically lead to saggy skin, pigmentation, loss of elasticity which is caused by the breakdown of collagen in the skin. So, always apply sunscreen.