Do you want Aryan Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan to thank his fans from the balcony?

Shah Rukh Khan is rumoured to be planning a visit to his balcony to wave to his supporters. During these trying times, Aryan Khan's admirers were often seen sending him words of encouragement and hoping for his safe return. To express his gratitude, Shah Rukh Khan may come to his balcony and wave at them as a symbol of gratitude for having them at his side. However, there is a chance that Aryan Khan would accompany him to express gratitude to people who prayed for their family.





With Diwali approaching, as well as Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2 and Aryan Khan's in mid-November, his release comes at the ideal time for the Khan family to reunite.







