Do you want a fix for your flat hair unwashed hair?

This product comes first in every lazy girl‘s getting ready guide – a dry shampoo. You have to have a dry shampoo for those days when you are getting super late for work or college and your hair is super slick with oil (urghh, just hate that feeling). It makes you look really tired when your hair is oily and lifeless. It's ingredients include

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Propane, Isobutane, Tapioca Starch, Water, Silica, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Fragrance. The packaging of this dry shampoo is just like any other dry shampoo. It comes in a hard tin bottle form with a spray mechanism and a cap. The overall packaging is nice, just like all the Wella products. The spray is really nice and distributes the product evenly. My hair becomes particularly greasy after the 2nd day of head wash. But I prefer to leave it as is for a day more. But if I have to go out for some important work that day, this dry shampoo comes in handy. I really love this product as it really does what it says. It has a fruity scent, which lasts about 1-2 hours. It doesn’t bother me as I personally love products that smell nice and fresh. The effect can last up to 6-7 hours. It does not make your hair tacky or sticky in any way. So instead of dragging your hair down, it gives it instant volume, making it look fresher and healthier. Here is the only downside: it may not be able to work on very oily hair, like after 4-5 days. Overall, this is the best dry shampoo I have ever used. If you are searching for a dry shampoo then, trust me, your search ends here.