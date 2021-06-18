Do you want to have all eyes on you? Try Nykaa's 'all eyes on me' eyeshadow palette.

Generally, I don't buy a all of eyeshadow palette because they come with so many shared but I hardly use one of them. I was looking for a palatte that had plenty of shades but could all be used. Nykaa's this palatte was answer to all my questions. It has 10 amazing shades in it. Basically, all shades of pink and nude that could be used daily. From office to brunch with friends till a night out, you can experiment any look with this palatte. I'm soon going to try a new look with this palatte. It's available on Nykaa and I highly recommend it. Check it out and let me which shades you think are the best!