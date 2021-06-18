Do you want to move past the hassle of finding a subtle lip shade for everyday use?

SUGAR Time To Shine Lip Gloss by Nykaa is just the right shade for everyday use. I had a hard time finding a shade that I could simple wear during the day for office but could find any. Then I came across Sugar lip gloss by Nykaa and decided to give it a try. To my surprise it was perfect for me. It is a high shine lip gloss enriched with jojoba oil that intensely nourishes the lips. It is packed with a lightweight, non-sticky formula that feels comfortable on the lips that's why you can use it daily! Comes with a heart-shaped brush applicator for precise and smooth application. Brownie points because the product is vegan and dermatologically tested. I found my perfect shade. Give it a try !