Do you want a remake of 'Mr. India'? This is why Satish Kaushik does not want it.

When it comes to the classic's 35th anniversary, Satish Kaushik, who worked as an assistant director on the film, maintains that it should not be replicated. He declares, "There are a few films that, in my opinion, should not be touched, whether for a remake or sequel. Mr. India is one of those films that, in my opinion, should not be reproduced because it will lose its charm."

"Mr. India was the result of a group of talented people working together to make a fun picture. Everyone believed in the project, from Shekhar Kapur to Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar to special effects, action directors, and the cast and crew, including cinematographer Baba Azmi, action director Veeru Devgan, Peter Periera (Special Effects Camera), Art Director Bijon Das Gupta, choreographer Saroj Khan, and music composers Laxmikant Pyarelal. It's such an iconic film with such a rich legacy that it can only be pulled off by Anil Kapoor, and no other actor, if it ever gets made "adds the legendary actor.