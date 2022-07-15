Do you want to see Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor collaborate on a film?

As of right now, Janhvi Kapoor is really busy promoting her movie Good Luck Jerry. You'll see the actress in a different avatar. In addition to Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi is working on some intriguing projects. Janhvi was recently questioned about the prospect of working alongside her bhaiya Arjun Kapoor. The actress declared that she is prepared to collaborate on a movie with him.





Janhvi told Pinkvilla, "I really hope so. I think because we all are working so much, touchwood, we are not getting to spend as much time together as a family as I would want us to."





She also added, "I think the most time I've spend with papa (Boney Kapoor) has been during the shoot of Milli because we were creatively doing something together. So I think the only way now to get the family together is to just do a film, and cast everyone in the family. Maybe we will have to call it nepotism only, because family mein hi hai. But yea, I would love to do a film with him."





Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor have a close relationship. On Instagram, the brother and sister team frequently post images and make fun of one another. Don't you think it will be nice to watch them together?



