Do you want to watch a biopic titled Miss Ranu Maria on the life of internet sensation Ranu Mondal?

Remember the internet sensation singer Ranu Mondal from West Bengal who was discovered by Himesh Reshammiya, well, she is getting a biopic made on her! Actress Eshika Dey will playing the role of Renu and the movie will supposedly release on the silver screen in 2022 but honestly, who will watch it? We all know that these viral sensation’s fame are short-lived, so why are the makers putting money on someone whose peak fame has been long gone.

The viral singer’s video of singing the legendary Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Ek Pyar Nagma Hai’ was everywhere on social media when Himesh Reshammiya noticed her and gave her the chance to Singh for his movie ‘Happy Hardy And Heer’ and made her debut in Bollywood with the song ‘Teri Meri Kahani’. She was also seen on singing reality shows like Indian Idol but now people have already forgotten about her.

Do you think it is a good idea to make a movie on Renu Mondal?