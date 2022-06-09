Does Alia Bhatt have a significant role in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt believes that Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is unique and up to global standards. The first instalment of the three-part fantasy drama series, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, will be released around Christmas this year. Alia expressed her strong belief in Ayan's vision. "Ranbir and I have always maintained that Brahmastra is not a superhero film; it is a mystical fantasy drama," she explained. There is no comparable reference. It's a new film coming out of our industry. It could be a film that makes our industry proud and elevates us to a global stage. I don't want to brag, but I have a lot of faith in Ayan's vision."





Alia's most recent film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Alia praised her husband Ranbir and his craft as well. "I have always been a great admirer of his craft," she said. He is an honest actor who brings out the best in himself when he is in front of the camera. There are no trappings, and if he does have a process, it is an internal one that translates on camera." It will be interesting to watch how much is Alia's contribution to the film. I hope she is not just a female protagonist who is there for the glamour part.