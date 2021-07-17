Does Anushka Sharma hate Deepika Padukone?

I don't think this is because of the fact that they both dated Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is married to him now. Or that Anushka Sharma is close to Katrina Kaif and that equation might change the dynamic between her and Deepika. But all hasn't seemed to be well between them for some time.

Anushka and Deepika are both leading ladies in Bollywood, and they're talented of course with good films to their credit. Apparently the issue arose when Anushka reduced her fees for endorsements that would have otherwise gone to Deepika. Anushka had gone on record to say that there isn't a comparison between her and Deepika and she's more choosy with roles because she doesn't pick just about any role offered to her.

Deepika and Anushka even ignored each other at a tennis match. When Anushka and Katrina had appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, they were very diplomatic and held back on their equation with Deepika. As for the Piku actress, Deepika was one of the few celebrities who didn't wish Anushka Sharma on her wedding with cricketer Virat Kohli on social media.

Probably she wished personally and Deepika has even liked Anushka's movie NH10. Do you think everything's fine between the two or are they still distant with each other?