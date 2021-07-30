Does anyone else feel like going from Mimi to Ganapath isn't the best move for Kriti Sanon?

With the release of Mimi, Kriti Sanon has proved that she has what it takes to be a good actress. As someone with no backing in the industry, she has carved her own path. The movie in which one first saw a glimpse of her potential was Bareilly Ki Barfi which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. She reunited with co-star Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi and the two have performed well.

But with Ganapath, Kriti will be seen with her first co-star Tiger Shroff again. And I'm not sure how that will pan out. Movies featuring Tiger Shroff have been a through-and-through solo film. Most of the focus is on him and his character's progression with actresses often being sidelined or serving as an arc for his growth.

Kriti has started her training for dirt biking for the movie, and post Mimi, it just doesn't seem like a good choice. Wouldn't it make more sense to do better movies that have ample screen time for her? Ganapath would mean going back to the roles she was known for before.