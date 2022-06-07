Does anyone feel Salman Khan needs to cut down his weight?

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of our country with a huge, gigantic fanbase and while his physique has always been top class but his weight has been an issue for far too long now. He has a great body and his body also suits his personality but I personally feel that he could maybe lose a few kgs.

Every one knows that Salman likes to exercise and go spend time in the gym but weight could be an issue for the actor in the coming years. What do you think?