Does anyone find Arjun Kapoor a fashion icon?

He may not be the biggest male fashionista in town, but it's Arjun Kapoor's simple and experimental approach to fashion that we love. Whether on the red carpet, at promotional events, or off-duty in front of the camera, there's a lot to love about Arjun's wardrobe choices.

It's all about the classic red carpet dress, but make no mistake, classic doesn't mean boring. Mixing with pops of color in the dress, pocket handkerchiefs and bow tie, he knows how to shake the basics. Also, he can make a bandhgala better than most others!


Scarves, bow ties, shoes, cans, sunglasses - you name it and he has it. Do not you believe it? Check out his Instagram account for details of her outfits and her love for more than the usual T-shirt and jeans combination.


Arjun Kapoor is known for his off-screen wit and on-screen acting, but the young, overweight former has become a fashion star in his own right over the years. He loves experimenting with fashion and pushing the boundaries. He likes to experiment with tramp or James Bond fashion. The costumes﻿ pique his interest and he looks dashing as hell.

Bollywood Binge
Posted by Lolo - KK . 8 hours ago

Is Kiara Advani in the same league as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone?

Deepika and Alia are big stars today in the Bollywood industry. Needless to people might say, they have worked hard to reach this position today and it seems like Kiara is following in their footsteps. It seems like it's a treat for Kiara's fans because of her back-to-back movies. I think it's too soon to compare Kiara with Deepika or Alia or for that matter even consider her in the same league. Even though Kiara is doing more movies but she needs to do strong characters like Deepika or Alia to be considered in the same league as them.

In an interview. Kiara was asked about this and this is what she had to say,  "It is amazing because they are amazing as actresses. I think I might be doing something right and it is highly motivating. It is more motivating because I do admire them. I love their work, and it pushes me to do better and take on solo projects. It is very motivating."  
2 6
Alizeh👩 : She's the next superstar after Alia. Among present actresses, she's the best. Those who are saying she does flowerpot roles, kindly watch BB2 & JJJ ( she's the main female lead)
0 REPLY 15 mins ago
View more 5 comments
