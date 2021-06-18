Does Athiya Shetty have what it takes to make it big in Bollywood?

Athiya Shetty, worked in her grandmother’s NGO when she was 12yrs old.

For starters, Shetty is trained in mixed martial arts. She participated in various sports but sooner realized that her interest tilted towards theater other than academics.

As for her acting , she seems to have great potential and seems to be quiet of a fast learner,Although it feels like she was better suited for a world without a theater in it. Isn't it? Her last performace in motichoor chakna choor was praised.

