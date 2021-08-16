Does the audience's rejection of Bhuj prove that a patriotic theme isn't the formula to a successful movie?

Akshay Kumar might have popularised the theme of patriotism in movies, but it seems like the audience isn't just looking for that alone. Airlift, Baby, Kesari, and the like have cemented Akshay's career, and the hyper nationalism worked. Following this formula, other actors have tried to join this brigade hoping for success as well. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a massive hit. The success of this can also be attributed to the fact that Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak was facing boycott calls and people specifically watched Tanhaji to prove a point.





Most movies now all leverage the idea of hyper-nationalism and patriotism that isn't of the subtler kind such as Chak De India! or Lagaan and Rang De Basanti. From the reception of the trailer of Bhuj: The Pride of India, the dialogues seemed poorly written, the storyline botched up, the songs unnecessary, and the VFX being over the top. I thought that it would succeed just because it was patriotic. Surprisingly though, the audience is calling out the movie left and right.





Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah is receiving more support than Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi's Bhuj. Has the audience given its verdict that invoking patriotism isn't the only answer and that content matters more? Will the movies churned out by Bollywood take a different route now?