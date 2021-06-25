Does Bioderma Pigmentbio really help with pigmented skin?

I have acne prone skin and so it's also that I have pigmented skin. I've tried both natural and over the counter ways to resolve this but nothing was effective heavily. I try to explore more and more products for this and that's why I came across Bioderma Pigmentbio Sensitive Areas. At Bioderma, biology is at the service of dermatology and, therefore, at the service of health. This French brand is all about tailoring treatments to each and every skin type, which has led to the development of Bioderma Pigmentbio, a skincare range that treats hyperpigmented skin on both the face and body. The great innovation in this range is the patented LumiReveal technology; it regulates melanin production and optimizes cell renewal in order to eliminate excess melanin and, as a result, fade existing dark spots. This exclusive complex features star ingredients such as azelaic acid, glabridin, and andrographolide, among others. With the addition of Laminaria ochroleuca extract, this cream is also able to minimize irritation and soothe the skin. As a result, it is perfect for application immediately after shaving; slather it on, and you’ll be able to minimize redness while preventing pigmentation changes! It did lighten my marks to some extend and I want to try it more to see better results. Would you try this product?