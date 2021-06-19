Does Bollywood give us unreal puberty expectations?

Well Bollywood has always been known to give us unreal love, friendships and college expectations. But one thing which we never really noticed was the unreal puberty expectations which Bollywood has been filling inside our heads for a long time now.

One such example is Rohan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, when Laddoo aka Rohan in "kabhi khushi kabhi Gham" got a drastic transformation to Hritik Roshan. I mean Karan Johar could have kept it a little bit believable but no, he chose to give him a 360 degree makeover.

Not to mention that young Laddoo was really cute but getting transformed into Hritik Roshan, this really crossed the line.

Look at the picture below to see what real life Laddoo looks like now and this is reality not the one that we watch in movies.

Can you name any other movie that gave us unreal puberty expectations with their characters?