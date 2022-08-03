Does Bramhastra's visual effects match those in Marvel movies?

After years of anticipation, Ayan Mukherji's third feature film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, was finally given to viewers. The trilogy's idea, which is centred on the many powers from Indian mythology, was made clear in the movie's teaser. and it undoubtedly appears to be an action and visual feast.

Fans may observe Hollywood's mastery of visual effects in many of the major franchises featuring IPs like Marvel, DC, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and many others. Bollywood and Indian movies, on the other hand, haven't truly utilised the potential that VFX may offer to the storylines with expansive scopes.

The use of VFX in South Indian films has increased significantly in recent years. This includes popular series like Baahubali and the most recent S. S. Rajamouli blockbuster, RRR. However, Brahmastra might be the first Bollywood movie to extensively use VFX since Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Hrithik Roshan's Krrish series.

And the team behind Brahmstra is going all out to have the best visuals; Double Negative, or DNEG for short, who worked on some of your favourite movies from the worlds of Marvel, DC, Jurassic World, and many others, will be handling the VFX. For its work on films including Dune, Tenet, First Man, Blade Runner 2049, Ex-Machina, Interstellar, and Inception, the British-Indian studio has received 7 Academy Awards. It even boasts Emmy awards for the Star Trek: Discovery, Chernobyl, and Dreamkeeper visuals.

With such achievements, it will be intriguing to see how the studio will step up for Brahmastra, which will be DNEG's first Indian project. Judging from the trailer, it appears that the studio will undoubtedly impress fans with the visuals of the various Astras and the powers the characters in the movie will possess.